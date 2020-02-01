PIVX Reaches Market Cap of $16.82 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003187 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $16.82 million and $342,468.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIVX has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015921 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005070 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Graviex, Coinroom, Binance, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Coinbe, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

