Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

