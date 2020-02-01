PlatinumBAR Hits Market Cap of $9,931.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 68.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $9,931.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.