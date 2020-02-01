PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

AGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE AGS opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. PlayAGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

