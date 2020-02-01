Playkey (PKT) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Playkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $420,075.00 and $16,876.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playkey has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playkey Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

