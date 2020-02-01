PLNcoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PLNC)

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One PLNcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLNcoin has a total market cap of $4,815.00 and $1.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PLNcoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,678.34 or 2.19986494 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025513 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLNcoin Profile

PLNcoin (CRYPTO:PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLNcoin Coin Trading

PLNcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLNcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLNcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.