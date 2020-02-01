Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares in the company, valued at $512,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $425,995.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 57,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,557,000 after buying an additional 922,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Plug Power by 56.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 836,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,672,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,988,648. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

