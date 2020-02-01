Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price objective on Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Pluralsight has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,150. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 494,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54,881 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,245,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.