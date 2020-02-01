Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Pluralsight worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 530.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pluralsight by 43.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Pluralsight by 32.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PS. William Blair started coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Pluralsight Inc has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

