POA (POA) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Binance. POA has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $32,523.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POA has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

POA Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox, Binance, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

