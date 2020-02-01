Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $908,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $21.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,434.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,402.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,275.81. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

