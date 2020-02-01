Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 489,958 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5,575.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,958 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after purchasing an additional 369,603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,376,000 after purchasing an additional 546,541 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,210,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,091,000 after purchasing an additional 515,053 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $37.24. 31,088,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,030,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

