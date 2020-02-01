Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 30,217 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,217 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

NYSE V traded down $9.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.97. 15,777,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.29 and its 200-day moving average is $182.53. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

