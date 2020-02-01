Polis Price Reaches $0.84 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Polis has a market cap of $7.95 million and $4,825.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008963 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and STEX. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,450,224 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

