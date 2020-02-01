Polymath Market Capitalization Tops $11.25 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, LATOKEN, Upbit and Koinex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00754574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007037 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033476 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,763,328 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, UEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Binance, Kucoin, Bittrex, Bitbns, DDEX, Koinex, Upbit, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

