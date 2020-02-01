PolySwarm Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $8,370.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.00 or 0.02982570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00193566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

