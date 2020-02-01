Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pool by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Pool by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Pool by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Pool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pool by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL stock opened at $219.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $147.76 and a 1 year high of $228.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.66.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

