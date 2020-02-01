POPCHAIN Reaches Market Cap of $687,532.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $687,532.00 and approximately $9,318.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Bilaxy, LBank and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global.

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bilaxy, Bit-Z, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

