PopularCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $19.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $86,058.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00753624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00046190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000964 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00067342 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006989 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,992,833,905 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

