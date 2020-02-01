Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

NYSE:POR traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,057. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.18. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after buying an additional 141,765 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

