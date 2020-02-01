Poseidon Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $183,714.00 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $19.53 million and approximately $183,714.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.40 or 0.02979895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120946 BTC.

Poseidon Network Token Profile

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network's total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,144,575,307 tokens. Poseidon Network's official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork. Poseidon Network's official website is poseidon.network.

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

