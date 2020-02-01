PostCoin Hits Market Cap of $23,872.00 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $23,872.00 and $2.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008165 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum.

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

