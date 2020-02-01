PotCoin (POT) Price Up 45.3% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.49 million and $3,897.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,367.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.94 or 0.01948686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.04041860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00755562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00123074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00781889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009179 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027259 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00713190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,245,652 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.