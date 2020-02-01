Power Ledger Price Hits $0.0444 on Major Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, TDAX and Bithumb. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $18.97 million and $534,285.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,970,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Huobi, Bitbns, Bittrex, Bithumb, Upbit, BX Thailand, ABCC, Kucoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Binance, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and TDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

