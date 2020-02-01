PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPL by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,211,000 after acquiring an additional 594,447 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PPL by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 876,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,593,000 after acquiring an additional 495,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PPL by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,397,000 after acquiring an additional 485,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $36.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. PPL has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

