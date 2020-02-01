PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,516 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of PPL worth $69,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 125,554 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in PPL by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in PPL by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

In other news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. 5,858,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,024. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

