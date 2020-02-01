Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE PDS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 781,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,857. The firm has a market cap of $324.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.47. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 21.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 666,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 115,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,014,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

