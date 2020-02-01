Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 141 ($1.85).

Several equities research analysts have commented on PMO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of LON:PMO traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 100.35 ($1.32). The company had a trading volume of 9,713,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62. The stock has a market cap of $834.45 million and a P/E ratio of 5.70. Premier Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 64.48 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59).

In other Premier Oil news, insider Richard Rose acquired 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £298.98 ($393.29).

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

