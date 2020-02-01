Presearch (PRE) One Day Volume Hits $118,559.00

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Presearch has traded 157.8% higher against the US dollar. One Presearch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. Presearch has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $118,559.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Presearch alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00753624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006989 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Presearch Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

