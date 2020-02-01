Primas Market Cap Tops $1.20 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Primas token can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, OKEx and BCEX. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $901,175.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primas has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.02973899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00193346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas’ genesis date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. Primas’ official website is primas.io.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BCEX, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

