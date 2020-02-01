Prime-XI (PXI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Prime-XI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar. Prime-XI has a total market capitalization of $2,031.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prime-XI Coin Profile

PXI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

