Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,685,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,325,000 after buying an additional 30,505 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PEP traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.02. 4,727,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.34. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $144.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

