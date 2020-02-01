Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 14,001 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,698,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average is $118.65. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $106.39 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.