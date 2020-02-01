PRiVCY Reaches Market Cap of $44,345.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $44,345.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00043377 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00068941 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.