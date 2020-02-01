Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

PG opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.47. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.08 and a one year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

