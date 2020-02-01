ProCurrency (PROC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,222.00

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One ProCurrency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. ProCurrency has a market cap of $3,222.00 and $275.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.80 or 0.02639969 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ProCurrency

ProCurrency (PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,398,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,323,826 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

