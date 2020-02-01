Profile Utility Token Market Capitalization Achieves $89,679.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Allcoin, Coinnest and Coinrail. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $89,679.00 and approximately $8,543.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046323 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067141 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,409.28 or 1.00257155 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00052373 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, LBank, Coinrail, Bit-Z and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.