Project Coin (PRJ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Project Coin has a total market cap of $5,313.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project Coin has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Project Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Coin alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000310 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Coin

PRJ is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1. Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net.

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.