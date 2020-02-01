Project Pai Hits Market Cap of $19.65 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, BitForex, Bitfinex and OOOBTC. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $19.65 million and $868,180.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.48 or 0.05874323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010750 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,650,195,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,246,362 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, LBank, HBUS, BitForex, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

