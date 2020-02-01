Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Prologis by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prologis by 300.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,219,000 after buying an additional 530,191 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 303.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 498,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after buying an additional 374,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Prologis by 35.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,637,000 after buying an additional 368,597 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

PLD stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,180,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,112. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

