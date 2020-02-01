Prometeus (PROM) Trading Down 22% This Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. Prometeus has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $802,926.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00011451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.54 or 0.02944864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00194139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122940 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. Prometeus' official website is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

