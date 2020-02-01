Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Position Reduced by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,502 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Proofpoint worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,686.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $122.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.