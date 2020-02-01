Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRLB. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,420,000 after buying an additional 343,127 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 501,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,196,000 after purchasing an additional 336,956 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 501,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 336,880 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,538,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,103,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 804,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,740,000 after purchasing an additional 124,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.50. The stock had a trading volume of 197,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $88.75 and a 12-month high of $130.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

