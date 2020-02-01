Proton Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $894,754.00 and approximately $312,488.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank, DDEX and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.02971675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,212,170,395 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitForex, LBank, BCEX, FCoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

