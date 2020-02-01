Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Posts Earnings Results

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of PFS stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $22.81. 397,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

