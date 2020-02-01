ProxyNode (PRX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $92.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $99,327.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.01250550 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024344 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003963 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000793 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 151,217,742 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

