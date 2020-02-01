Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.06. 2,562,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $91.09.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after buying an additional 1,841,995 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,008,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,952,000 after buying an additional 164,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 973,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

