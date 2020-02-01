Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,603.67 ($21.10).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,696 ($22.31) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Prudential alerts:

LON PRU traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,352 ($17.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,429.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,442.38.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.