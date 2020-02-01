PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of PTC worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PTC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

Shares of PTC opened at $83.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $102.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,199.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

