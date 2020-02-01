PTON Achieves Market Capitalization of $539,553.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. PTON has a total market cap of $539,553.00 and approximately $792.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One PTON token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.75 or 0.02940766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00193927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

